Hatherleigh Silver Band will be played on a Dartmoor tor this July to raise money for the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team.
The band have finally been given permission to carry out the event and will play on Sourton Tor on July 2. Members are hoping that the unique concert will capture walkers’ imaginations and help to raise ‘wheelbarrow loads of cash’ for the mountain rescue team.
The event is open to all who can make the mile from the car park to the top of the tor, although players say they hope the sound will travel for miles.