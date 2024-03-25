POLICE investigating an arson at a property in Holsworthy are appealing to the public for information.
The incident occurred at a home located on Whimble Hill at approximately 11.40pm on Saturday, March 23.
It is believed that an unknown suspect or suspects intentionally set fire to a house during darkness hours. The act was committed whilst the occupants inside the property were asleep.
The incident is being treated as an arson with an intent to endanger life.
Detectives are now seeking to identify three men that they believe may be linked to this offence and are encouraging members of the public who may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward and speak to them in confidence.
Those thought to be involved in the offence are believed to have been driving a SAAB estate car that was registered in 2006.
This vehicle was taken to the offence location and is thought to have travelled through Holsworthy both before and after this incident.
This vehicle is uncommon on the road, and it may be that a member of the public saw this vehicle or something of note that may assist this investigation.
Anybody with information is asked to call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, or via the website here, quoting reference number 50240070198.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.