Hatherleigh town crier wows crowd at carnival
The Hatherleigh Carnival town crier competition hosted by Hatherleigh’s own crier Roz Chard, was a roaring success with 18 town criers and their consorts coming from across the South West.
The event on carnival day drew a large crowd with Hatherleigh’s junior town crier Harry Lewis participating in the event along with two other budding town criers, Hugo Packer and Emily Simpson, from Hatherleigh Primary School.
The criers were judged on the volume, dictation and content of their cries, with a wide variety of subjects from serious to jocular, with Roy Goodwin from Ilfracombe coming first, John Collingwood from Littleport second and John Pitt from Plymouth in third place.
Roger Pinder from Kingsbridge was awarded best dressed crier while the best dressed crier and consort award was given to Mike and Angie Bishop from Frome. Rose Northcote from Penzance was named the best dressed consort.
Harry Lewis wrote his own cry which wowed the judges while Emily Simpson and Hugo Packer were equally impressive. The audience was delighted to see the three young people taking part. The town criers were then offered refreshments at Hatherleigh’s George Inn and a roast lunch at the Tally Ho.
Local people gave their thanks to the hard work of the organisers, Roz Chard and the judges. Thanks were also given to Jane Payne who made the presentation bells from Hatherleigh Pottery, Andy Cox, Sophie Price and coordinator Josie Lloyd, as well as Scott Wheeler who set everything up for the competition.
Other events which took place on the day, Saturday, November 12, included the tar barrel run, the hunt, the window display competition, children’s costume competition and the main evening procession which drew hundreds to line the town’s streets.
