Two pigs at the community interest company, Made-Well, recently made history as the first ever pigs entered into the Any Animal Agility class, part of the Horse Agility Club competition.
Last month, best friends Lola and Brenda wowed judges both coming third in the agility competition with scores of 56 out of 60 after trainer Sarah Currie entered them into their first contest.
Sarah said: ‘They did so well and for them to get such high scores, I was blown away.
‘I train horses in agility and I started training Lola and Brenda just to give them something to do and show the kids and then I saw there was an any animal category and thought I’d enter them.’
Sarah described Lola and Brenda as amazing pigs, having battled the odds to survive as they were both the runts of their respective litters.
A rare breed of pig from Hungary called Mangalitsa, Brenda was hand-reared after her mother accidently stood on her causing a broken leg and dislocated hip.
Meanwhile, Lola was the smallest of her litter and was subsequently adopted by Sarah.
‘I love pigs,’ added Sarah. ‘They are very intelligent animals.’
After their rescue, Lola and Brenda soon became best friends and Sarah, who usually trains horses, put the pair’s intelligence to the test as she started to train the two pigs discovering that they had a hidden talent.
Her passion for the pair has led Sarah to draft a children’s book with Lola, who Sarah described as a ‘bit of an airhead’ as the main character.
Some of Sarah’s animal agility training expertise comes from her experience training her own pony, who suffers with dwarfism, in order to provide him with stimulation and entertainment since he cannot be ridden.
Made-Well is a not-for-profit community interest company, located near Hatherleigh at West Fishleigh Farm, which provides positive experiences for people with physical or learning disabilities and those suffering with mental illness or loneliness.
The company was established in 2007 and uses the Made-Well farm as a base to offer experiences to reduce isolation, gain life skills and and improve relations within the Made-Well community.
The group aims to increase life skills, improve self-esteem, increase work opportunities and improve mental and physical wellbeing.
The Made-Well centre also includes a garden centre and cafe, which is open from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday.
The Made-Well site is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.
For more information visit www.made-well.co.uk.