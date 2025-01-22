Bigfoot discoverers will be coming to Dartmoor to investigate sightings in a new TV series.
The production company behind the show are looking for anyone who has encountered a UFO or Bigfoot on Dartmoor to share their story.
The project is flagshipped by 15 year-old Bigfoot explorer, Daniel Lee Barnett who will be joined by other Bigfoot researchers from America and Wales to create a series encouraging children into nature through introducing them to different cryptids.
Daniel Lee Barnett, Somerset-based cryptozoologist and fourth owner of TV company Summit Seekers, said: “We’re hoping to learn about the history of Dartmoor and and find out what is going on because people are seeing something. We’re not necessarily going to find the answer but we will discover more about what happens on Dartmoor.”
The camera crews will make their way to Okehampton, Tavistock, Newton Abbot and across various tors and beauty spots on Dartmoor.
Daniel continued: “We’ve had quite a few people come forward with stories about what they’ve seen already. We will be in Dartmoor on Thursday (January 23) until Sunday and hope through this show we can encourage more children to explore wildlife with their parents.”
Daniel’s journey into discovering Bigfoot began when he watched Expedition Bigfoot on the television four years ago with his grandad.
After researching various said-to-be extinct creatures, Daniel and his grandmother hiked through the Quantocks to search for big cats.
But instead of discovering a big cat, Daniel and his grandmother came across an 18 inch footprint in the mud.
After sending a sample off to a lab, the results came back with monkey and great ape DNA.
Since then Daniel has created a podcast, written a book and spoken at Bigfoot events in North America.