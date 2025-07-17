The headteacher of Tavistock Primary and Nursery School is retiring, but is not taking life easy as she looks for voluntary roles to help the community.
Thirty-five years on, she is looking back with pride and affection on her long years in the classroom and finally, at the helm of a school.
And as she prepares to embrace her new freedom, she is also looking forward to that most elusive indulgence for a teacher – taking a holiday during school term time.
She said: “I always wanted to be a teacher, from the age of seven. I had a Year 2 teacher whom I admired and she inspired me to want to teach.”
Laura has worked in education for 35 years. After training in Bristol, she worked in several city schools, before moving to schools in Wiltshire and Dorset, finally settling in Devon in 2002.
After having two children, she worked part-time for the Devon education advisory service, but missed being in the classroom.
Her two daughters Madeleine and Emily attended Tavistock Primary and Nursery School and later went on to Tavistock College. Laura joined the school at the same time as her youngest daughter entered the nursery and has been there for over 20 years.
She began her career at Tavistock Primary, with a job-share partner, as the Foundation Stage lead.
After three years, she moved to a full-time position leading across both Foundation and Key Stage 1, then was promoted to assistant headteacher and later deputy headteacher.
As deputy, she worked in close partnership with Lynnette Selbie, Tavistock's previous headteacher for 12 years. On Lynnette's retirement she was successful in her application for the position of headteacher.
Laura said: “I have loved every day of my four years as head. But it’s time to retire and hand over to someone with a fresh perspective and new ideas. For the first time ever, I will enjoy taking a holiday outside of the school summer break.
“I’m having an extended holiday travelling in France this autumn and on my return, I will make decisions about future work. I might miss school too much and end up working part-time, but I will certainly look for some volunteer work. I am keen to volunteer with a charity that supports young women who are survivors of domestic abuse.
“I also love to read. I have a large pile of books, that I have been waiting to have the time to enjoy. I love my job, but it is very all-consuming, so I am looking forward to having the time to get fitter and do more of some of the things I enjoy, like walking and travelling.
“I will miss the children, parents and staff. No day is routine at a primary school because of the children, they always challenge and surprise you in the most positive way.”
