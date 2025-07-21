A break in the showers saw a successful Tavistock Carnival procession on Sunday afternoon.
People lined the streets to admire floats and walking entries on the theme of ‘Tell us a Story’.
Whitchurch Primary School was awarded ‘best in procession’ for an entry inspired by Julia Donaldson’s children’s story ‘The Snail and the Whale’.
Meanwhile, highly commended trophies went to Horrabridge Primary School, St Peter’s and St Rumon’s Schools, Tavistock Community Primary School and the Tavistock Musical Theatre Company.
The procession was the culmination of Carnival Week – in fact ten days – which saw many local organisations help main organisers the Tavistock Lions stage events.
In total, the week raised £2,414.72, the second highest since 2019, which the Lions will distribute to local good causes.
Lions spokesperson Steve Grummitt said: “Obviously we were concerned about the weather, as there were yellow weather warnings, but the Met Office showed a window between lunchtime and evening on the Sunday and we decided on Saturday to go ahead.”
Tavistock mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey said: "This year's carnival was an explosion of colour, joy and community spirit. If success is measured in smiles, clapping and waving, then Sunday was truly off the scale. The Lions club and all those who supported them deserve enormous credit, not just for the smooth running of the day, but for the months of hard work, planning and coordination that made the whole event possible.
“It was a particular pleasure to welcome the 12 young ambassadors and their families to the Town Hall after the parade. They were a real credit to the town and took part in the procession with pride, energy and great enthusiasm.
“The carnival is a shining example of what makes Tavistock such a vibrant and close-knit community and we owe a huge debt of thanks to everyone who helped bing such fun and happiness to our streets once again.”
The procession judges were Tavistock mayor Steve Hipsey and wife Cathy, West Devon mayor Cllr Paul Vachon and wife Lynn and Sarah Short, sponsor of the Plymouth Pipe Band.
Carnival week also saw a pavement artists competition, mainly for children, on the Tuesday night, sponsored by the Tavistock Times Gazette and KW Chartered Surveyors.
There was also a traders’ skittles competition at the Red and Black Club which attracted ten teams. This was won by the Tesco Penguins.
Steve added: “We are very pleased, it has been a very good carnival ten days, from the fringe through to the carnival procession. Drawn to the Valley was part of it and Tavistock Athletic Club was involved. It is great that other organisations, not just Tavistock Lions, get involved.”
Money from the carnival was be distributed to local charities and good causes by the Tavistock Lions.
“We are always looking for community groups who need financial help to get in touch,” said Steve.
See the Tavistock Lions website for more details.
