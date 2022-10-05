Cancer care survey
PATIENTS who have received cancer care at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital are largely satisfied with their experience from diagnosis to treatment, results from the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey for the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have revealed.
The outcomes of the 2021 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey show that patients across the Trust were well supported and informed throughout their experience.
The survey was completed by over 1,317 patients who attended the Royal Devon and Exeter (RD&E) Wonford Hospital and North Devon District Hospital (NDDH).
The patients surveyed received a cancer diagnosis and received care in the months of April, May and June 2021.
Questions included whether patients had been given clear information about their diagnosis, if they had been sensitively told that they had cancer and if patients were able to discuss any worries or fears with staff.
The Trust scored above average in a number of areas at the RD&E including:
82% of patients said they were always able to discuss worries and fears with hospital staff while being treated as an outpatient or day case
71% said their referral for diagnosis was explained in a way they could completely understand
81% of patients said their cancer diagnosis was explained in a way they could completely understand
88% of patients were told they could go back later for more information about their diagnosis
70% of patient’s family, or someone close to them, was definitely able to talk to a member of the team looking after the patient in hospital
Carolyn Mills, Chief Nursing Officer, said: ‘It’s so promising to learn that our patients have confidence in our cancer services. Our multi-disciplinary teams go above and beyond to provide the best possible care to our patients and this clearly shows – it wouldn’t be possible without them or the continued work with our local charities FORCE & ELF.’
