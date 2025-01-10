A firm of family law specialists is calling for nominations of ordinary South West folk who have shown extraordinary bravery in life.
The Family Law Company is offering the winning candidate the opportunity to spend time making unforgettable memories at Bovey Castle. The tailor-made prize, worth an estimated £2,000, will include two nights’ accommodation with dinner, bed and breakfast, champagne on arrival, a chosen activity and use of a golf buggy to explore the estate.
Lucy Theobold, director of the company’s Cornwall office in Truro, said: “We’re not looking for the ‘superhero’ kind of brave – just brave enough to make the hardest of choices, or go on when everything feels too much.
“This person might have shown courage in the face of adversity, acted selflessly in a moment of crisis, or stood up for what’s right.”
Among the examples put forward by the firm are West Cornwall-based communications specialist Donna Black. Donna’s daughter Rose was born with a heart condition, and passed away aged just two while waiting for a heart transplant.
“I once heard someone say bravery doesn’t roar – it’s the quiet strength to carry on the next day. That really resonated with me,” said Donna.
“Bravery isn’t just about pretending nothing is wrong. It can be about being vulnerable, open and honest. A few years down the line, I was able to say ‘I’m not OK’ and to ask for help.
“For me, it was about taking small steps – living not even day to day, but hour to hour, and finding the courage to carry on. I now have two more children; we talk about Rose all the time, and we have a happy and fulfilling life in her memory.”
To nomination someone for this award, fill in the form by January 31 at www.thefamilylawco.co.uk/bravery-nominations/