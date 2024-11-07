The official mental health charity of Devon NHS has changed its name to ‘Open Up’ as it starts a fresh chapter in transforming lives.
Formerly known as Devon Partnership Trust Charity, Open Up aims to make a lasting impact on the individuals and families receiving support and care by the Devon Partnership NHS Trust, while supporting programmes helping enhance mental wellbeing across West Devon.
Daniel Robson, head of Open Up fundraising, said: “We are excited to launch our new brand and strategy ensuring our focus is on making a positive impact. Through collaboration, we hope to make essential support more accessible, minimising the number of people having to face their challenges alone.
“Open Up will initially focus its fundraising efforts on three priority areas to create sustainable, impactful change, to improve physical health, address health inequality, and staff wellbeing.”
The Devon Partnership Trust Charity receives over 85,000 referrals and makes contact with 336,000 individuals a year.
To mark the launch of the rebrand, Open Up are starting a fundraising campaign to raise £15,000 for the Coombehaven Ward at The Cedars in Exeter.
The ward is aiming to use the donations to establish a gym for patients so they can access the physical and mental benefits of regular excersise.
Daniel Robson, continued: “Everyone can find out more about our first campaign below and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank those who continue to support us.”