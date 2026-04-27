A kind-hearted runner completed her first marathon – the gruelling Dartmoor Marathon – in tribute to her family members who have a lifelong condition.
Amanda McOwan-White could run a maximum of six miles a year ago and in an amazingly short time she trained intensively enough to conquer the hot and hilly 26-mile race in aid of the MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Society, raising nearly £1,000.
Amanda said: “I knew this was the run for me because of my love of Dartmoor.
“With both my mum (Grace) and sister (Angela) having MS I am aware of how challenging it is, with unpredictable and varied symptoms.
“Many symptoms cannot be seen so the severity of this illness can be misunderstood. I hope that running The Dartmoor Marathon for The MS Society will bring awareness to this illness and raise funds to help the charity continue its work.”
Amanda, from Peter Tavy, finished the challenging race in an impressive four hours 40 minutes, especially as she suffered from bad cramp in her legs.
She said: “This being my first marathon, I was nervous at the start line with the challenge ahead.
“But my mum was able to give me a wave along the route. It meant the world that she could share the day. The camaraderie between runners was great, supporting each other along the way.
“The cheering volunteers and spectators all helped to keep my spirits up as I sighted yet another hill.
“Cramp in both legs and feet set in early and by mile 14 it was painful. Some walking and stretching didn’t help and by mile 20 I was struggling.
“But, like my MS T-shirt said: “We won’t stop until MS stops, so I shuffled my way back to Tavistock. Seeing the cheering crowd and my sister at the finish line was a welcomed site with a time of 4hrs 40 mins.
“My training went well, I stayed injury free and followed a 16-week training plan.
“Thank you to all involved in organising the Dartmoor Marathon and to the many volunteers who gave their time on the day.”
Amanda said “The MS Society has given her mum and sister a wealth of knowledge since they were both diagnosed with MS in 2014, with information on living with MS, symptoms and treatments.
“They have both showed enormous courage with their diagnosis and have needed to make several changes to their lives in order to live with MS and help slow its progression.”
Grace, of Tavistock has problems with an arm and foot, making daily activities, including walking difficult. Other daily symptoms including restless legs and pins and needles affecting her head, which makes trying to rest to reduce fatigue very difficult.
Angela also from Tavistock, lives with numerous symptoms, including cognitive problems, fatigue and chronic pain.
Around 7,000 people are diagnosed with MS each year. The MS Society funds research into treatments, campaigns for awareness and supports people living with MS.
Amanda added: “Great work is being done but there’s still along way to go.”
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