An Okehampton hedgehog rescue group has issued a link for donations of supplies after receiving an unprecedented number of juvenile hedgehogs.
The Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue currently has 31 hogs in their care after receiving some from as far away as Tavistock and Bere Alston.
They have added a wish list for donations on Amazon which are sent direct to the rescue. The list of items includes wet and dry cat and kitten food, bedding and other items such as microwavable hot water bottles.
Pam Pemberton who runs the rescue said: “None of the items are glamorous but all are much needed and help us support these precious creatures back into the wild as quick as possible or keep them comfortable and cared for in their illness.”
She added: “Thank you from the hogs for any support you can give.”
Anyone wishing to donate can find a link via the rescue’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/okehamptonhedgehogrescue.