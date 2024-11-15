Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue is in dire need of donations to keep providing care for hogs and hoglets.
The Okehampton organisation is asking for £1,000 so it can afford an eco incinerator which is vital for it to continue providing care.
Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue has saved over 200 hogs in West Devon this year, which is an increase of 78 hedgehogs compared with last year, so the donations are more vital than ever.
Founded in 2018 by Pam Pemberton, the ‘hogspital’ is almost entirely self-funded and run by a small group of volunteers who raise money through selling hedgehog houses and running coffee mornings.