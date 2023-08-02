A LOCAL MP is urging charities and community organisations helping vulnerable people to apply for a share of new government grants between £10,000 and £75,000.
The £76million funding pot is aimed at supporting such organisations struggling to meet increased demand for their critical services with provision of food, shelter, safe spaces, warmth, and financial or housing advice. Applications can be made until the end of March 24 using the following web address: https://rb.gy/f03g3
Central Devon MP Mel Stride said: “I would strongly urge local charities and community organisations (I have spent much valuable time with) that provide vital support to those in need to see if they could benefit from this.”