After this relatively benign session, he cracked down and I was told to do as many eight-repetitions as I could manage, of a seqence of pull-ups, push-downs, lowering myself while standing on a step and sit-ups while lying down in ten minutes. That was the toughest intense exercise I’d ever done and and my legs were so wobbly I could hardly stand at the end. Tom felt sorry for me enough to modify my sit-ups and pull-ups to make them doable. I’ve never seen him grin so much after my sessions as after that torture!