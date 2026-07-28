A former member of the Royal Navy will undertake a sponsored hike across Dartmoor to raise funds for the charity that supported him during his recovery from a brain tumour.
Marc Andrew from Highampton is set to complete a 25km trek in September to raise money for Help for Heroes, the charity that assisted him and his family during his recovery from cerebellar hemangioblastoma, a rare brain tumour.
Marc became ill in 2011 while deployed to Antarctica. After an initial assessment in the Falkland Islands, he was flown to Uruguay for life-saving surgery. Help for Heroes arranged the medical assistance needed for his return to the UK, offered him counselling and arranged accommodation and transport for the journey home. The charity’s ongoing support enabled Marc to return to full naval duties and has continued for him and his family since he left the military.
Marc stated that he would like to "repay them for their assistance when I needed it", adding that "this is the first hike I've taken part in, but I have taken part in a number of fundraising events for Help for Heroes in the past and am a member of the Charity's Band of Brothers".
He said: “In the past, I have been involved in other fundraising events, including ‘shop in a box’; walked a half marathon in between brain surgeries; walked up Snowdon; attended Invictus Games training; and participated in Band of Brothers events to support my contemporaries.
“This is such a worthy cause, and the hikes enable people to contribute to the charity in a fun activity that gives everyone a sense of achievement and comradery, all in beautiful countryside.”
The Dartmoor hike is the sixth of seven hikes organised by Help for Heroes this year. The series began with Scafell Pike in April, followed by Snowdon in May and the Three Peaks Challenge in June. In July, participants visited 30 military sites in London.
In August, walkers will head to the Jurassic Coast. The series will conclude in September with hikes on Dartmoor and in the Lincolnshire Wolds.
Siobhan Warren, Help for Heroes’ event fundraising manager, said: “The series of seven one-day hikes is more than just a fundraiser for our amazing veterans. They’re an opportunity to reconnect with nature, meet new friends, and feel a real sense of personal achievement.
“Marc’s motivation is very personal to him; some people walk because they have family members who have been helped by the charity, while others may be motivated by more prosaic reasons, such as just taking exercise in fresh air, or are simply hikers by nature.”
Help for Heroes offers support to veterans and their families by looking after their physical and mental health as well as their welfare and social needs. The charity helps people from any branch of the UK military, including the regular forces, the reserves, and local civilians who have worked under the command of the UK Armed Forces.
To help Marc, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/navantia-uk-hike4heroes. To get help, visit helpforheroes.org.uk.
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