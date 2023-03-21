The actor, best known for lead roles in A Few Good Men, The Lost Boys and the hit TV series ‘24’, will go off script with his country and rock band taking to the stage with headliners Maximo Park.
Sutherland’s performances have impressed big names in the South West, supporting Teignmouth rockers Muse, and having played Glastonbury festival. He has released three albums, Down in a Hole, Bloor Street and Reckless and Me.
Simon Ford, Chagstock festival organiser, said: ‘We’ve had some amazing artists play over the years but I am particularly pleased about welcoming Kiefer and his band. I know his music will go down a storm with our audience.’ Tickets and more line-up announcements can be found at www.chagstock.info