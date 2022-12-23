AN APPLICATION has been lodged with Dartmoor National Park Authority planners for permission for an ‘affordable’ self-build home for a local person in Sticklepath.
The proposal is for a new three-bedroom dormer bungalow style home in the garden of the Springfields property.
The original plan was refused in 2021 and has been significantly revised by reducing the size to 91 square metres, to comply with planning policy and in response to the parish council’s comments.
The ideas is for the bungalow to be available for the local self-builder to live in and to remain for people with local connections in perpetuity, fulfilling a policy under the Dartmoor Local Plan 2018-2036. The bungalow also complies by locating in the settlement boundary of Sticklepath.
The applicant, Paul Clarke, intends to live in the home himself and is lee too make the property as energy efficient as possible to keep down running costs and a reduction in carbon emissions by ten per cent above building regulations. This is likely to include triple double-glazing, heavy insulation and an air source heat pump for heating.