This week’s budget friendly dish is sausage and potato casserole.
A bit of a winter-warmer this one. But simple, rich and tasty is often the way to go.
If you have a slow cooker, you can do this in the morning and leave everything to stew. If not, use a big saucepan you can put in the oven to reduce the number of dishes that need washing up.
Firstly, gently fry some sausages. You want to add a little colour to the outside, but not cook completely through. Take them out of the pan and put on the side while you do the next bit.
Secondly, fry some chopped or sliced onions (doesn’t matter if they’re red or wite onions) in the sausage fat, in the same pan. Once these are starting to colour add some of whatever other vegetables you have in the fridge. Carrots, tomatoes, celery, fennel, parsnips, sprouts, cabbage, potatoes, anything really can be added to the pan. Stir for a few minutes to caramelise the vegetables.
Next, add a couple of tins of tinned tomatoes. These can be chopped tomatoes, plum tomatoes, some puree, whatever you have handy. Add all of this together in the pan. Then add some of your favourite herbs and seasonings. Rosemary and thyme work well together.
Finally, put the sausages back in the pan, stir gently, put a lid on and stick the pan in the oven at a low to medium heat. Obviously, the longer you want to cook it the lower the temperature should be.