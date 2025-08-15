A HORSE had to be put down after suffering “serious and unexplained injuries” in an attack overnight in the Cheriton Bishop area on Monday, August 11.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing to the public for information about the incident.
“We’ve received reports that a horse suffered serious and unexplained injuries during the night on August 11, and sadly had to be put to sleep,” PC Lucy Wyatt said.
“While investigations are ongoing, we’re urging horse owners and those with livestock in the area to be extra vigilant”.
If you know anything about what happened, contact the force online or by telephoning 101, quoting reference 50250208871.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers online or by telephoning 0800 555 111.
