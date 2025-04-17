Drivers are urged to take more care when they pass horse riders as part of a campaign to promote safer driving.
During 2024 there were a total of 600 injury collisions across Devon & Cornwall, which included 56 fatal incidents.
To avoid incidents, drivers are advised to not drive too close to horses on the road and to slow down when approaching and passing them to avoid scaring them. A frightened horse can bolt, possibly throwing their rider off and galloping into other traffic.
Roads policing officers are using the two-metre close pass mat as a visual aid at awareness events to help drivers understand how much room should be left when drivers pass a horse or bicycle.
The Tamar Trails Happy Hackers group of riders has been running a campaign called ‘Wide and Slow’ – backing the police message and the Highway Code
Roads Policing Sergeant Owen Messenger and colleagues from the roads policing team have been promoting safe driving. He uses the two-metre wide mat to illustrate the minimum safe distance to pass horses.
Sgt Messenger explained: “We offer advice and show the public the distance needed to safely pass by a horse or cyclist. Cyclists or horse riders may feel vulnerable when vehicles get too close, so we would ask drivers to please give them space and be patient.
“They need to anticipate that cyclists may need to move out in the road to avoid potholes and drains or to be seen by oncoming traffic or vehicles waiting at junctions.”
Operation Snap allows members of the public to submit video of risky driving to police at this link: Operation Snap - Devon and Cornwall Road Safety Team (Devon & Cornwall Police)
For road safety advice, visit the dedicated page on the Force website: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/fatalfive