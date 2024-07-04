Hospiscare has announced this week that it has been forced to change its end-of-life care in patients' homes due to insufficient funding and rising costs.
Latest figures show that the hospice receives just 15% of its funding from the Devon Integrated Care Board (ICB), the local NHS body responsible for funding healthcare services in Devon—compared to a national average of 27%.
The funding crisis, exacerbated by soaring prices and a significant drop in income from gifts in wills, has left the charity with a £2.5 million deficit this year.
The hospice has already taken steps to tackle the shortfall, including reducing its administration costs and cutting the number of beds on its ward in Exeter. It is now changing how it delivers part of its at-home care for patients during the last days of their lives, which is likely to result in staff redundancies.
Andrew Randall, chief executive of Hospiscare, said: "Acute funding challenges and inequitable statutory funding mean we must reduce our costs while still maintaining vital care and support for local people facing terminal illnesses.
"This June, we consulted with our clinical teams on a proposed new rapid response care service to replace our beloved Hospiscare at Home service. It is with deep regret that I say this means that some highly valued and skilled colleagues are sadly at risk of redundancy."
The proposed changes, which will come into effect in the autumn, will only impact the Hospiscare at Home service and will not affect the community nurse teams or outpatient and inpatient services. However, Hospiscare staff have said that the change will not affect current Hospiscare at Home patients.
Ann Rhys, clinical director at the hospice, said: "Patient care is central to everything we do. Despite the challenges facing us, we'll do everything in our power to always give the very best care.
"Potentially making brilliant colleagues redundant is absolutely the last thing I want to do, and we will do everything we can to redeploy our staff where possible. But unfortunately, we're in the position where we must make difficult decisions to safeguard the long-term future of the hospice."
When the new Hospiscare at Home service commences, eligible patients will be cared for during an initial three-day period. After this initial phase, patients in urgent need will continue to receive the support they require. For other patients, Hospiscare staff will return to their homes closer to the time of death.
The hospice has emphasised that it will not abandon those in need and is committed to ensuring a peaceful and dignified death for all patients.
Hospiscare is a local charity that provides specialist care for adults with terminal illnesses and their families in Exeter, central, and east Devon.
Hospiscare operates over 1,000 square miles and has four hubs: Searle House in Exeter, Kings House in Honiton, Pine Lodge in Tiverton, and High View in Exmouth.