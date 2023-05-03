Independent West Country house builder Devonshire Homes is set to bring new build homes to Halwill Junction and contribute to the community under S106 as it completes on land at Chilla Road.
Named Chilla Junction, the 1.9 hectare development will see 32 new homes built for house hunters, nine of which will be affordable.
Chilla Junction will offer a mix of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes, which will include apartments, bungalows and houses, some of which will be delivered under Devonshire Homes’ affordable homes contribution. Properties have been carefully designed to complement the local environment so that homes embed well into the village. Nestled in the Devon countryside, the site benefits from easy access to the A30 and A386.
Construction on these new build homes will commence this summer with the first occupations expected in spring 2024.
With a range of high-quality new build homes coming to Halwill Junction, Chilla Junction will offer properties for all types of buyers including first time buyers, families and downsizers. The development enjoys countryside views towards Dartmoor National Park and is within easy walking distance of local amenities including a post office, pub and general store. Schools for all ages are close by with Halwill Primary School within walking distance and Holsworthy Community College just over eight miles away.
Devonshire Homes will also contribute to the local community under the S106 agreement. This will include a £13,183 NHS contribution towards the provision of primary care at Blake House Surgery and Holsworthy Medical Centre; £32,397 towards off-site sports in Halwill Junction; £13,192 towards play space in Halwill Junction and £20,839 towards Secondary education transport to Holsworthy Community College.
Angus Cook, Managing Director at Devonshire Homes, commented: “We are pleased to announce that we have completed on land at Chilla Road, and will be delivering much-needed new homes to the community at Halwill Junction.
“Construction on these new homes is due to start this summer so please keep an eye on our website for updates. You can register your interest in these new homes now, which means you will be kept updated regularly on the progress of this site.”