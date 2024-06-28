AN archaeological survey is underway on the site of a planned new housing estate in Winkleigh.
Village schoolchildren are due to visit the dig on the Allison Homes (South West) site in two weeks as part of their studies, while a public open day is planned for Saturday, July 20.
The archaeological surveys follow previous investigations which identified a circa 1,800-year-old domestic Romano-British enclosed farmstead inhabited by an extended family and livestock similar to those already found in North Devon. A survey dig is happening on phase two of the estate by independent consultant AC Archaeology with Devon County Council archaeological services and Devon Historic Environment Service. Building will not take place until the survey is completed.
Allison Homes said: “We are committed to building quality homes for local people while protecting and preserving the areas we work in and are working in full collaboration with the authorities to ensure preservation.”