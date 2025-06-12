The HRH Duchess of Edinburgh attended the 25th anniversary of a classical music festival at Powderham Castle on June 5.
The Two Moor Festival welcomes over 4,000 classical music fans to its events on Exmoor and Dartmoor.
The anniversary was hosted by Andrew Welch, chair and the trustees of The Two Moors Festival who brought friends and supporters to the party.
Over a hundred people attended the anniversary, alongside Penny Adie, founder of the festival, and Tamsin Waley-Cohen, the artistic director since 2020.
Andrew Welch, chair of trustees, said: “It was lovely to have so many of our supporters with us to celebrate our 25th anniversary with our Patron HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves and the silent auction with its wide range of prizes, was a huge success.”
There was a silent auction and the whole event raised over £16,000 towards this year’s festival in October 2025.
Rob Salisbury, Director and Head of Exeter Office at Arbuthnot Latham, said: “It was a real pleasure to support the 25th anniversary of the Two Moors Festival. Held at the impressive Powderham Castle, anscestorial home of The Earl of Devon, attended by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and over 120 guests. The evening reflected the strength of the region’s cultural life, and we were proud to play a part in celebrating such an important milestone.”
As a part of the Two Moors Festival, 21 events will be held in 15 different venues on Exmoor from Wednesday, October 1 until Sunday, October 5 and on Dartmoor from Wednesday, October 8 until Sunday ,October 12.
Petroc Trelawny, the Radio 3 presenter in his after-dinner speech referred to the festival as “A glittering jewel in the crown of music making a vital cultural force…of national importance.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.