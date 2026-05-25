RESIDENTS living in a fast-growing area of Okehampton have been told it could be years before they get a shop or community hub.
Hundreds of people had supported plans for a Lidl store on the east of the town but it was turned down by West Devon Council planners recently over fears it would impact the viability of the town centre a mile away.
Around 800 homes have been built or are under construction in the Crediton Road area with more to come and despite a new school being constructed and a new railway station due to open in the summer, the community still doesn’t have a shop or anywhere to get together.
The East Okehampton Community Hub group was set up to gauge the views of residents and possibly come up with its own plan.
A retail unit was part of an outline planning permission for 375 homes and a new school – now called St James Church of England Primary School – back in 2015 but the site for it at Minerva Way is currently used for storage.
Speaking at a meeting of the hub group, West Devon Borough councillors said although the shop with a maximum size of 250 square metres was part of the planning consent it did not have to be constructed and operating until all the homes were finished which could take some time.
Cllr George Dexter (Lib Dem, Okehampton North) said the good news was that the community would get a shop at some point but local people had to decide if they wanted to make a bid to run it as a community shop with volunteers, a social enterprise which attracted funding or wait for a supermarket chain to show interest.
Councillors suggested that a community hub idea catering for everything from parent and toddler sessions to dance classes and workshops be on a separate site from the shop.
Lead member for planning on West Devon Borough Council Cllr Caroline Mott (Con, Bridestowe) warned that although land was not available at the current time within the local plan, the blueprint for development, it could be in the future.
“There is a call for new sites, a new plan is going through the process, and this is the time to influence it, she said.
“There is nowhere to put a community hub at the moment”.
The group was encouraged to work up a watertight business plan and proposal to put forward for consideration.
Local resident Shannon McGinley said she had some knowledge of social enterprises which gave local young people with learning disabilities the opportunities to gain valuable work and life experience, adding that funding might be available to run a convenience shop in that way.
Sarah Stead, one of the instigators of the group, said people living in the east of the town particularly young parents were frustrated by a lack of facilities and even a community shop would provide somewhere where people could buy a loaf of bread and have a chat.
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