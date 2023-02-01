A TERRIERMAN operating for a West Devon hunt has been ordered to pay £2,000 in fines and costs after being found guilty of damaging a badger sett.
Mark Harris, aged 56, was found guilty of blocking, damaging and causing a terrier to enter a protected badger sett.
The offence was committed in November last year when the defendant was out with the Spooners and West Dartmoor Foxhounds.
This is illegal under the 1992 Protection of Badgers Act.
He was sentenced at Plymouth Magistrates' Court last Friday following a three-day trial and ordered to pay a fine of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £100 and court costs of £900.