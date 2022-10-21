I hope Rishi Sunak is the next Prime Minister, says MP
By Nick Knight | Editor |
[email protected]
Friday 21st October 2022 10:11 am
Share
Central Devon MP Mel Stride is backing former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership. (Mel Stride’s office )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
THANKING Liz Truss for her service as Prime Minister, MP Mel Stride has said he hopes former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is the next Prime Minister.
The Conservative MP for Central Devon said: ‘I thank Liz for her service as Prime Minister.
‘She had a bold vision for our country but not one that she was able to deliver.
‘We have now drawn a line under the events of recent weeks and I look forward to a new leader to take the country forward.
‘I hope that that person is Rishi Sunak.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |