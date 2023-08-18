Okehampton’s coffee shop Image Oke will be closing its doors for the last time next month as the owners said they are ready to move on to new adventures.
Posting on Facebook, they announced that they will close permanently on September 30 and thanked the town for their support throughout the shop’s five-year tenure and jokingly suggesting that they might start a new online business on FeetFinder, which sells foot-related products.
They said: “It’s partly that our lease is coming to an end and it felt like it was the right time.
“We haven’t gone under and we could have signed on for another five year lease but it felt like a good time to try something else, maybe retrain. We’ve done this now and want to try something else.”
As yet, it is uncertain what will replace Image Oke’s current premises, located in the Victorian Arcade, once it shuts.