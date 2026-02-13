Hatherleigh Players are preparing to stage Alice in Wonderland this week, adapted from a script by Limelight.
The production opens on Thursday, February 19 and runs until Saturday, February 21 at Hatherleigh Community Centre, with performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2pm.
As you might expect, there’s the Knave of Spades, the Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, the Dormouse, the March Hare, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts and of course Alice.
They are joined, more unusually, by, a Dame, a Joker, some hippies and a fearsome army and a chorus of talented children performing as soldiers, gardeners, haggis and miners.
The action-packed fast-moving show is directed by Cindy Squire with Donna Lewis as the producer. They have thanked the many people who have helped create costumes and scenery, source props, create sets and transform the community centre into a colourful, magical land. Prepare to be transported.
