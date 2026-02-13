Young people in Okehampton are being invited to take part in a series of free workshops designed to help them explore climate change in a positive, creative and realistic way.
Jane Habermehl, from Transition Town Okehampton, is offering the sessions to give children and young people a safe space to learn about the facts of climate change while also exploring their feelings about the future. The workshops aim to encourage thoughtful discussion and empower young people to have a meaningful voice in conversations about environmental change.
Jane believes it is vital that young people feel respected and heard when discussing climate issues. She said the first step is ensuring they feel safe to ask questions and understand, at an age-appropriate level, how changes in the climate may affect them, while also highlighting the positive actions communities can take.
The workshops form part of the wider Transition Town movement, a grassroots initiative which brings communities together to develop local sustainability projects. The movement’s founder, Rob Hopkins, has explored creative ways of encouraging people to imagine positive futures, including the use of “time travel” visioning exercises.
Three workshop formats will be offered. One will be a creative arts-based session using the time machine model to imagine future versions of Okehampton, with artwork later displayed in the town. Another will use the Climate Fresk collaborative model, a science-based activity endorsed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, helping participants understand the links between different climate factors through illustrated cards. A third session will focus on empowering youth voice, using resources from national and international organisations to encourage local and global action.
Jane will work with groups of up to 12 young people. Teachers, youth group leaders and home education networks can contact her for further details and tailored session plans.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.