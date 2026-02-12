A weather station near Okehampton has reported 72 consecutive days of rainfall since December 1, the start of the meteorological winter.
North Wyke station recorded rainfall every day from December 1 to February 11, though some days received as little as 0.2mm.
Meanwhile, Okehampton station measured 401.4mm of rain during the same period, except for January 3, 4, and 5, when no rain was recorded.
Devon county has already received 535.3mm of rain this winter, which is 36 percent above the seasonal average, with several weeks still remaining. Meteorological winter runs from December 1 to February 28.
This Saturday, February 14, is expected to be drier. However, next week will bring more unsettled weather with occasional dry periods.
