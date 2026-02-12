A new Parkinson’s UK group has started in the Okehampton area.
It meets on the last Thursday of the month at the Pavilion in the Park, between 10.30am and 12 noon.
The venue is run by the Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), which is making its upstairs room available.
The group was set up following conversations with the local Parkinson’s nurse and the Parkinson’s UK area development manager and a very successful activity day hosted by Parklands Leisure Centre.
From this it emerged that there was a need for a Parkinson’s support group in the Okehampton area.
Offering a warm and friendly environment, the Okehampton Parkinson’s Group welcomes new members. Find out more by contacting David, the lead volunteer running the group, at [email protected]
