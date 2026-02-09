Forestry England is inviting local people to have their say about a brand new woodland near Okehampton.
A public consultation opened today, Monday, February 9, and runs until midnight on Friday, March 6.
The woodland, to be called Okement Wood, is half a mile from Forestry England’s popular Abbeyford Woods north of Okehampton.
It is one of several new woodlands national forestry body Forestry England is creating in Devon, another being not far away near Hatherleigh.
A drop in session to reveal more about the Okement Wood plans is being held at Inwardleigh and Folly Gate Village Halll, not far from the site, on Tuesday, February 24 from 4pm to 7pm.
Local people are invited to come along to find out more and speak to members of the Forestry England team.
Design plans have already being drawn up, based on surveys of the land and its existing wildlife. These include an artist’s impression of what the site might look like in ten years’ time, a list of the different tree species that could be planted, and questions already raised by people living in neighbouring properties.
They can be viewed online as part of the consultation: https://consult.forestryengland.uk/forest-districts/okementw
Kevin Stannard, forest management director in the West of England, said: “I’m delighted to share our plans for Okement Wood with the local communities who will be most involved in its future. In time, this will be a valuable new green space for people living and working nearby, while also providing important habitat for wildlife and much-needed carbon storage.
“We have used the latest research and carried out thorough surveys of the land, its wildlife and the surrounding environment to create our design plans. The tree species we have chosen have also been carefully selected to cope with future challenges such as pests, diseases, and our changing climate, ensuring that Okement Wood will provide benefits to people and wildlife for generations to come.”
You can find out more about the new woodland and respond to the public consultation, through the Forestry England website: www.forestryengland.uk/woodland-creation-okement
