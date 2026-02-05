Drivers will no longer be able to travel west to east through the town from Monday as the roadworks along East Street enter the next phase.
From February 9 at 7:30 am, the current west-east diversion route will be closed, meaning drivers travelling west to east will need to take the A30 instead. Access to the medical centre will also change. Patients will need to access the surgery via Barton Road next to the police station.
The diversion route for drivers heading east to west through town will remain the same.
These diversion routes are expected to last for two to three weeks, and the roadworks should finish by February 20.
