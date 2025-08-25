There are fabulous scarecrows to spot in St Ann’s Chapel this week - as the village stages its annual scarecrow trail.

You can visit The Rifle Volunteer pub in the village centre to view the map and then follow the trail.

Hours of work have gone into them. Some are along the A390 road, others more discreetly tucked away outside homes off the main road.

You are invited to vote for your favourite on a voting form in the pub’s porch. A ‘people’s choice’ award will be presented to the favourite at the village’s ‘picnic in the park’ on Sunday, August 31 from 3pm to 5pm on the King George V Playing Field behind The Rifle Volunteer. Some of the scarecrows may also make an appearance.

st ann's chapel scarecrows
Tamara East, sister of Mae West, created by the Red Hatters Club. (Sarah Pitt/Tindle)

Workman up a ladder - can you spot him?
Workman up a ladder - can you spot him? (Submitted)
st ann's chapel scarecrow trail
Farmer Joe. (Sarah Pitt/Tindle)
St Ann's Chapel scarecrow trail
Rosie Herring with her cyclist scarecrow, made with help from gran Sue Tremain. (Sarah Pitt/Tindle)
st ann's chapel scarecrow trail
Mr Invisible. (Sarah Pitt/Tindle)
St Ann's Chapel Scarecrow Trail
The witch from Room on the Broom. (Sarah Pitt/Tindle)
Screggy is by the eggs for sale stand. St Ann's Chapel scarecrow trail
Screggy keeping watch at the eggs for sale stand. (Sarah Pitt/Tindle)
St Ann's Chapel scarecrow trail
Nosey Norbett, peeking in at the St Ann's Chapel phone box. (Sarah Pitt/Tindle)
St Ann's Chapel Scarecrow Trail
You can vote for your favourite scarecrow in the St Ann's Chapel Scarecrow Trail until Saturday, August 30. (Sarah Pitt/Tindle)