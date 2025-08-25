There are fabulous scarecrows to spot in St Ann’s Chapel this week - as the village stages its annual scarecrow trail.
You can visit The Rifle Volunteer pub in the village centre to view the map and then follow the trail.
Hours of work have gone into them. Some are along the A390 road, others more discreetly tucked away outside homes off the main road.
You are invited to vote for your favourite on a voting form in the pub’s porch. A ‘people’s choice’ award will be presented to the favourite at the village’s ‘picnic in the park’ on Sunday, August 31 from 3pm to 5pm on the King George V Playing Field behind The Rifle Volunteer. Some of the scarecrows may also make an appearance.
