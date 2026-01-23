Carpets of snowdrops are currently delighting all eyes at The Garden House near Yelverton.
The Snowdrop Festival is now underway at the garden celebrating these white beauties in all their variety. It runs until mid-March.
Of note this year, the unusual collection of snowdrops inherited from the estate of snowdrop collector Colin Mason have really come into their own.
This, coupled with 2025’s hot dry summer followed by a mild autumn has prompted a wide range of snowdrops across the garden to divide and thrive.
“The conditions this year have created the perfect conditions for Colin’s snowdrops to multiply,” said head gardener Nick Haworth. “Visitors will see many of his quirky, characterful and hard-won varieties as their absolute best.”
Find out more at www.thegardenhouse.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.