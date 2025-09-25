Youngsters of various ages turned history detectives when they took part in workshops full of fun and play in Tavistock.

The creative workshops for ‘young explorers’ took place in the town’s historic Guildhall courtroom as part of Tavistock Heritage Open Days (September 12-21) which comprised a look behind the scenes of various buildings.

The workshops invited children of primary school age and younger to step back in time with a hands-on experience set in the atmospheric wood panelled court room.

There they learned through play and art about life in the former abbey which dominated the town physically and in commerce, law and various businesses during the Middle Ages and of which ruins remain in the historic town centre.

They learned about the monks’ sweet secrets of beekeeping, growing their own plants and how to build a mini abbey.

The workshop helped the children to learn about three areas of life in Tavistock Abbey, beautiful script-writing, herb-growing and beekeeping.

Maggi Penrose, from the Tavistock Heritage Trust discovery team, said the event had proved to be a great success.

“The day at the Guildhall was part the National Heritage Open Days event. The theme we chose was 'Living in the Abbey' and the children were learning three skills which the monks in Tavistock would have been familiar with, beekeeping, herb growing and script writing,” she said.

“The Tavistock Beekeeping Association supported the event with an observation hive of busy bees. A local calligrapher brought examples of her work and helped the children with their illuminated scripts. Parents stayed and joined in with activities. There were 170 visitors during the day of which about 50 were children taking part in the various activities.”

A young girl learning about honey while uncovering Tavistock's history through art and play.
A young girl learning about honey while uncovering Tavistock's history through art and play. (Tavistock Heritage Trust)
A young girl learning about honey while uncovering Tavistock's history through art and play.
A little boy learning about the now ruined Tavistock Abbey. (Tavistock Heritage Trust)
A young boy learning about castles while uncovering Tavistock's history through art and play.
This young boy had fun building an abbey. (Tavistock Heritage Trust)
A young girl learning about castles while uncovering Tavistock's history through art and play.
Abbey building is fun, on this scale anyway. (Tavistock Heritage Trust)
A young girl learning about Tavistock's history through art and play.
This little girl had a go at a colourful script, like that once written by the educated monks (Tavistock Heritage Trust)
Youngsters learning about Tavistock's history through art, play and plants.
Youngsters learning about Tavistock's history through art, play and plants. (Tavistock Heritage Trust)
Youngsters learning about Tavistock's history through art, play and plants.
Youngsters learning about Tavistock's history through art, play and plants. (Tavistock Heritage Trust)
Youngsters learning about Tavistock's history through art, play and plants.
Bees were a theme – as the monks once kept bees in Tavistock and the town’s modern day beekeepers were at the event. (Tavistock Heritage Trust)