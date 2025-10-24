An inquest has opened into the ‘tragic’ death of a 58-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident.
George Lamplough died on October 11 at Derriford Hospital after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a collision on the A386 on October 9 .
It was a single-vehicle collision.
George was a member of the Staffordshire Moorlands AC before moving to Devon with his wife.
“Before moving with his wife, Dee, to Devon, George used to enjoy representing his club at various events and attending Track Tuesdays. Latterly, as an avid dog-lover, he competed in Cani-Cross and discovered a strong liking for triathlons, having completed seven this year and still finding time to renovate the 300-year-old home he and Dee had bought together.
“On behalf of Staffs Moorlands AC, we send our sincerest condolences to Dee and the entire family as we remember the large character that was George. RIP.”
