An inquest has been opened into the death of an artist who was found below the viaduct in Tavistock earlier this month.
Robyn Leigh Goodwin, of Cambridge Road, Plymouth, was aged 24 and an artist.
An inquest was opened at Exeter Coroner's Court in Exeter and heard that Robyn, who was single, was found 'below the viaduct' in Tavistock on Monday, October 13.
She died from multiple injuries and area coroner Deborah Archer adjourned the hearing to a later date.
