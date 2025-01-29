An inquest has been opened into the tragic death of a two-year-old girl on farmland at Lifton in the summer of 2023.
Exeter Coroners’ Court heard that Eva Rose Wainwright was found unresponsive in a river at Lifton on Friday, June 16 2023.
Efforts made to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
She lived at an address in Ockington Close, Okehampton, the coroner’s court heard.
The medical cause of death was drowning.
A full inquest will be held at a later date.
A police investigation is ongoing, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.