THE Supreme Champion Horse classes winner at Chagford Show said “it means the world to me to win”.

Chagford firefighters are raising funds for The Firefighters Charity by cycling from Chagford to Benidorm, 1,200 miles away. Before the team go they are cycling the 525 mile distance the ferry will take. Donations are being welcomed. AQ 0731 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Charlotte Jordan had just been announced as the Supreme Champion with her home-bred Dartmoor mare “Moortown Hunting Lady” by judge Mrs Ann Bassett from Dorset.

Charlotte was presented with the Archdeacon Fisher Memorial Cup by the Show President Mark Svensson in the main ring to resounding applause.

Kerry Roberts from Lewdown took the Champion Heavy Horse award with Hiraethog Holly and Reserve Supreme Horse award, pictured with the judge Mrs Ann Bassett. AQ 0807 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The collection of vegetables by David Hoare from North Tawton was again an outstanding and impressive winner. AQ 0652 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

She added that she was thrilled because her mare was “home-bred and a winner on home soil”.

Supreme champion in the cattle classes was a British Charolais heifer “Polgoda Tulip” owned by Steven Ley and Hannah Payne, who also took the supreme championship with their home-bred Texel ewe “Tordown Elle”.

The produce, flowers, crafts and cookery classes saw excellent entries. AQ 0781 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

There was a record attendance at the Show, the 122nd, held in glorious weather in fields on the beautiful banks of the Teign.

It also featured traditional crafts and classes for agricultural produce, a vintage section, plus all the best traditions of a lovely country show.

