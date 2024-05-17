THE Devon County Show is a highlight of the countryside and Devon calendar - and with one day gone being a huge success, there is still time to go along this afternoon, Friday or tomorrow, Saturday.
The Show showcases a wonderful Devon blend of attractions, exhibitions, trade stands, crafts and food - celebrating all things rural.
It's the premier agricultural event that has something for everyone.
There are classes for Alpacas, Beef and Dairy Cattle, Sheep, Pigs, Horse Showing Classes and Show Jumping, plus Pony Club Games and Young Handler competitions.
Visitors can also expect to enjoy an Open Dog Show and Poultry Display and not forgetting some impressive main ring attractions.
The wide variety of stands, offering trades of all types. Make sure you visit the Food Hall and the Crafts and Gifts Marquee.
About 100,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event.
It really is the biggest event in the county and you will regret it if you miss it.
You can pay at the admission gate and parking is free-of-charge.