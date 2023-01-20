I leave the reader with my choice as the greatest leader. It is President Abraham Lincoln. He came to power from a deprived background competing for office against men of superior upbringing, experience and education. Once elected many were sceptical of his ability to meet the challenges of office. Once in office he appointed those who competed against him in the presidential race to his cabinet. William Seward became Secretary of State. Salmon P Chase became Secretary to the Treasury and Edward Bates was made Attorney General. It was a cabinet of all the talents which served Lincoln well. To underline my choice I present the words of Leo Tolstoy writing in 1909.