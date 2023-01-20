With apologies to John Steinbeck for the use of this title but it serves as an introduction to consideration as to who can be considered to be either a Mouse or a Man as a political leader. There are few advantages of living into old age but one is having had the experience of observing many political leaders.
My recollections go back to the 1960s when as a student I was exposed to the competing political arguments of the day. Harold Macmillan was the first Prime Minister I can really remember together with his slogan ‘You have never had it so Good’. Growing up, Winston Churchill was a figure highly regarded for his wartime leadership. His funeral was a major ceremonial state affair for a man widely regarded as a national saviour.
The 20th century brought many political figures to the fore. Notable amongst them was Ghandi known for his passive resistance and moral high standards. President Kennedy was seen as a charismatic leader across the world. Nelson Mandela for many was seen as the man of the century rising from 28 years of imprisonment to lead his country. Both Eisenhower and Roosevelt are viewed as fine statesmen. These leaders can justly be regarded as Men not Mice.
On the debit side the list of failed leaders who do not deserve any credit is extensive. To name the obvious candidates we have Amin, Hitler, Pol Pt, Putin and Hussain. Others can surely join this bunch of Mice.
There is a third category which I have called the Grey Group on men and women. These will sadly fade into the historical background. They include John Major, David Cameron, Teresa May Liz Truss, Gordon Brown and James Callaghan. The reader will have others to add to this group.
The fourth group I have labelled ‘The Clowns’. The main characters are Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. Both have exhibited behaviour nobody would recognise as worthy of statesmen.
The fifth group are those I consider noteworthy for their contributions but who in the end where unable to fulfil their ambitions in office. Barak Obama was hampered by the lack of control of both houses of the American government machine. Mrs Merkel served like Tony Blair for a considerable length of time but both their contributions were unremarkable.
The sixth group is called ‘Remarkable women’. Three that come to mind are Margaret Thatcher, Aung San Suu Kyi and Jacinda Ardern. Debate will doubtless be had as to the merits of their leadership qualities and achievement. Each however has had significant impact on their countries and to greater and less extent the wider world.
There is no precise measurement tool in the judgement of political leaders. It is totally subjective opinion; everyone will have their own view as to who is Man and who are Mice.
I leave the reader with my choice as the greatest leader. It is President Abraham Lincoln. He came to power from a deprived background competing for office against men of superior upbringing, experience and education. Once elected many were sceptical of his ability to meet the challenges of office. Once in office he appointed those who competed against him in the presidential race to his cabinet. William Seward became Secretary of State. Salmon P Chase became Secretary to the Treasury and Edward Bates was made Attorney General. It was a cabinet of all the talents which served Lincoln well. To underline my choice I present the words of Leo Tolstoy writing in 1909.
‘The greatest of Napoleon, Caesar or Washington is only like moonlight by the sun of Lincoln. His example is universal and will last thousands of years. He was bigger than his country, bigger than all the Presidents together and as a great character he will live as long as the world lives.’
Make your choice for Men or Mice. I rest my case.