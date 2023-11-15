The Horrabridge Cavaliers has now been in existence since September 1977. It is a open to any male in the village over the age of 18. Its aims are twofold. Its first objective is to act as a support organisation for both individuals and organisations in the village. This support can come in a variety of forms. It might be a cash donation to provide much needed equipment for a youth organisation. It might just be giving a family a helping hand. It has supported the village by running quiz nights and providing a BBQ at numerous village events. All the money generated by these means goes into the Horrabridge Cavaliers charity account. The group is not a registered charity but its accounts are independently audited each year in time for the annual general meeting which is held in January each year. The second aim is to provide fellowship for the members. Naturally the group has a social side to its activities; It meets on the last Friday of each month. These activities are financed by the group who have their own members’ fund to pay for any social events such as skittles nights and an annual Christmas dinner.