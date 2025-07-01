The headteacher of a small village school has painted an upbeat picture of the school’s future as it recruits new staff, despite a slight fall in pupil numbers.
John Clarke assured parents Horrabridge Primary and Nursery will remain a local authority maintained school and will not be part of a multi academy trust (MAT) for the foreseeable future.
In his end of term message to parents he also promised the school will continue to have one class per year group, maintaining current staffing level, with the addition of a new teaching assistant in September.
The school has 188 pupils on roll and expects about 175 pupils in September. However, the school has escaped the position of other schools with shrinking rolls who are facing tough financial limits and responding by cutting back on staff and combining year groups in classes. Horrabridge will retain its seven single-age classes and replace all leaving staff.
John said: “It is a testament to the strong financial management of the school by our governing board over many years that we are able to maintain stable and indeed increased staffing, at a time when pupil numbers in schools nationally are in decline.
“We will also be maintaining all current teachers in their current year groups, as we feel this provides for greater expertise in curriculum delivery for our children and teachers at this time.”
Despite Years 1-3 averaging 21 pupils and Years 4 -6 classes averaging 30, all current staff will be retained and those leaving replaced. An extra teaching assistant will be recruited ensuring one for every class. A new member of staff will lead forest school activities.
The school is developing the children's use of the 90 Chromebooks laptops recently purchased to enhance pupil’s computing lessons. There are strong links with Marjon University, bringing opportunities for children in maths, science and music projects, storytelling evenings and World Book Day events.
The thriving school continues to support children to achieve above national standards whilst offering a wide range of extra curricular activities.
He added: “As we look back on this academic year, we are proud of the quality of teaching that our children have received. Our children have, once again, achieved in advance of national standards at the points of local and national reporting.”
“Whilst we highly value these academic successes, we are also proud of the range of extra opportunities that we have been able to offer our children, in addition to their National Curriculum entitlement, and have remained determined to allow equality of opportunity wherever possible,” he told parents.
Horrabridge has been designated as the coming year’s lead school for music for West Devon schools, rewarding its strong music curriculum and expertise to support other schools.
As the major sport coach on the staff, John is proud of his pupils’ achievements on the pitch: “Our children have experienced unprecedented success this year in competitions for: tag rugby, cross country, boys’ cricket, girls’ cricket, netball, boys’ football, girls’ football, swimming and hockey, competing at local, Plymouth area, county and South West of England level.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.