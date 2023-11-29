Tomorrow, Thursday, November 30 is Edwardian Evening in Okehampton - a chance to do your Christmas shopping while enjoying the festive atmosphere in the centre of town.
The fantastic Christmas lights will be switched on at 6pm. This will be followed by carols in front of St James' Chapel with the mayor, Allenton Fisher.
The carols have been moved to the earlier time to give more time to enjoy the shops, as well as perhaps a visit to The Museum of Dartmoor Life to meet Father Christmas. The evening runs until 9pm.
You can also access them by scanning a QR code at these Okehampton businesses, all open on the night:
Donald’s Menswear
NBL Antiques
Ellis Bakery
CPC Travel
Heart of Flowers