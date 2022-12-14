Tavistock Carnival returned to the town, after three years in which fun and frolics were put on hold by covid. The theme was We Are The World, with, Ukrainian refugees who have been welcomed to Tavistock, taking part in the final procession on the Saturday night.
Both Okehampton and Tavistock are on the list to get new police desks, police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez confirmed. She called on both communities to lobby for the two towns to go to the top of the list to ensure that they open in 2023.
A group of Horrabridge residents at their wits’ end over the parking in the cul-de-sac near the village primary school set up a petition to bad parkers to stop blocking their junction with the main road.
Resident Sarah Tobin said the problems were occurring at school drop off and collection times in Walkham Meadows. ‘I’m not a driver myself, but it concerns me greatly because we have so many disabled people living up here,’ she said
Tavistock in Bloom – a joint initiative of Tavistock BID, Tavistock Community Gardening and Tavistock Town Council – welcomed judges to see their hardwork on some of the hottest days of the year. The theme of this year’s entry was Living Bird Tables with flowers that produce birdseed including sunflowers.
Action was finally taken by Devon County Council to strim back a verge opposite Tavistock Hospital in Tavistock just hours after a local woman was almost run over. Town councillor Cllr Ursula Mann had been trying to get action over the junction for months.
Parents of Year 8 pupils met the Tavistock College principal over plans to pull Japanese from the curriculum, after their distraught offspring gathered 270 signatures on a petition to get their lessons back.
Police officers in Okehampton conducted patrols around known anti-social behaviour hotspots Simmons Park, Moyses Lane and Meadows and Giblands and the supermarket car parks. This followed incidents in Simmons Park where a picnic bench was ripped from its hinges and another when a resident was hit in the face.
West Devon Borough Council started work installing three Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points in Mill Road car park in Okehampton.
Made-Well near Hatherleigh secured the necessary £45,000 of National Lottery funding to install a Changing Places disabled toilet at West Fishleigh Farm, where it offers meaningful activities for people with learning difficulties and mental health problems.
Barbecues and camping stoves are banned on Dartmoor as the unprecedented hot dry weather prompted the Met Office to issue a wildfires warning.
A young man with a muscle wasting condition was unable to access a toilet and washing block in Tavistock designed for people with complex issues. On a day out in the town with carers at the weekend, he found the toilet locked. The council apologised.
Okehampton Town Council bans giving out goldfish as prizes at events following a request from a resident, who said they were cruel.
Okehampton Town Council surveys residents on whether they will support a review of the town council boundaries to include new housing developments on the eastern edge of the town.
Okehampton District Community Transport Group took delivery of its new wheelchair-accessible Citroen Blaze minivan, bought with a legacy from Bill Litherland who died at the start of the year. He was a great car lover and a volunteer driver for the group well into his eighties.
A Princetown couple who opened an ice cream kiosk in the village despite opposition have vowed to work with the community. There were concerns about anti-social behaviour.