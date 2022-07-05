Kathlyn celebrates 100 years in style

Not many can claim to have lived in the same place for 100 years, but Kathlyn Neno can as she celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

Described as a ‘truly remarkable lady,’ Kathlyn was given a day to remember when her friends and family gathered together to celebrate her milestone birthday with cake, presents, food, cards, champagne and a birthday message from the Queen.

Kathlyn’s niece, Sue Gregory said: ‘I’m really glad that they’re doing something for her, she’s a fantastic auntie and has so many interesting stories.’

A true local girl, Kathlyn was born on an Exbourne farm and grew up working hard, especially during the Second World War, to help her parents tend the land.

She grew up fast, Kathlyn explained, following her mother’s death, as she stepped into her mother’s shoes and supported her father and two much younger siblings.

‘I’m glad of my upbringing,’ she added. ‘I know how to be independent.’

Kathlyn lives life to the full and is still incredibly independent, living on the same plot of land which her father granted her and her husband many years ago.

Jane Stewart, one of Kathlyn’s close friends, said: ‘She’s a remarkable lady, she’s so switched on. She still still cooks all her own food from scratch, no ready meals.

‘Covid has made it a bit more difficult for her to get around but she’s so positive. During covid when we couldn’t get out, she was cheering me up. Until covid, she used to take the bus to Okehampton to do her shopping and if you said “Kath, do you fancy going out?” she’d say “Alright” and go and get her coat. She’s a really special lady.’

Marcia Brimson, another of Kathlyn’s friends and the maker of her 100th birthday cake, described Kathlyn as a fantastic friend and a great lover of gardening.

She said: ‘If you need a friend, she’ll be there for you. She’s like my surrogate mum.

‘She goes out into the garden with her tools and knows everything about plants. She tells me off for planting my beans in the wrong place.’

Kathlyn’s generosity shines through. As part of her birthday celebrations, she insisted on a donation box to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, a cause close to her heart after she was fitted with a pacemaker.

Donations are also set to go to the Exeter Leukaemia Fund, which helps to support patient with blood cancer, in honour of her daughter who suffered from the disease.

Kathlyn’s friends and family have proved their generosity in turn and rallied around her following her daughter’s death when, she said, they all promised to look after her.

They definitely have. So much so that her son-in-law, Trevor, has become something like a son to her and was the key organiser of Kathlyn’s big day, which she enjoyed to the full.

‘I’m having a wonderful time,’ she said, cutting into Marcia’s cake. ‘And I want to thank everyone for coming and all the presents.’