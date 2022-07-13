Kids catch speeders

Last week police from Okehampton and Tavistock led a speeding operation with children from St James Primary School to tackle speeding problems in the area.

On Thursday morning (July 14) the Okehampton and Tavistock neighbourhood teams conducted the operation along Crediton Road in Okehampton, recording the speed of 100 vehicles.

Of the 100, 41 vehicles travelling above the 30mph speed limit, with 11 of them exceeding 35mph.

The 11 drivers were then offered the choice of a speeding ticket or a chance to speak with the pupils at St James Primary School.

All 11 chose to speak to the pupils, who asked them five questions: Why were you speeding? How would you feel if you had run me over? What would you say to my mum and dad if you had hit me? If I’d been crossing the road, can you imagine the sort of injuries I would have if you couldn’t stop in time? Do you think it’s fair to put my life at risk by speeding past my school?

A police spokesperson said: ‘These questions were very impactive and we hope that in the future it will make the drivers feel differently about adhering to the speed limits.’

St James Primary School is situated just off Crediton Road which is one of the main routes coming in and out of Okehampton and police carried out the speed check following concerns over the excessive speed of vehicles along Crediton Road, especially at school pick-up and school drop-off times.

This follows a speed operation in Whiddon Down last month after residents voiced their concerns over speeding in the area.